Immigrants enter plea deals in death
SANDUSKY, Mich. (AP) — Two siblings who immigration authorities say were in the U.S. illegally are awaiting sentencing after entering plea agreements during their murder trial in the slaying of a Michigan dairy farm co-worker.
The Times Herald of Port Huron reported Francisca Vargas-Castillo and Leobardo Torres-Castillo pleaded guilty last month in Sanilac County Circuit Court. Vargas-Castillo pleaded to charges including second-degree murder, while Torres-Castillo pleaded to charges including assault. Sentencing is June 26.
The body of 42-year-old Brica Flores-Rivera was found Sept. 1 in Buel Township, 85 miles north of Detroit. Witnesses testified last year that Vargas-Castillo beat and stabbed Flores-Rivera, and she allegedly believed Flores-Rivera was trying to poison her children and seduce her husband.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said all three were from Mexico.
Sanders: Break up big ag monopolies
OSAGE, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on May 5 proposed a sweeping agriculture and rural investment plan to break up big agriculture monopolies and shift farm subsidies toward small family farmers.
“I think a farmer that produces the food we eat may be almost as important as some crook on Wall Street who destroys the economy,” Sanders said during a campaign event in Osage, a town of fewer than 4,000 people. “Those of us who come from rural America have nothing to be ashamed about, and the time is long overdue for us to stand up and fight for our way of life.”
Sanders’ plan expands on themes that have been central to his presidential campaign in Iowa since the start, including his emphasis on rural America and pledge to take on and break up big corporations.
During his speech, Sanders outlined what he called the dire circumstances confronting rural America — population decline, school and hospital closures and rising addiction and suicide rates in many rural counties nationwide — as the impetus for his policy.
His plan includes a number of antitrust proposals, including breaking up existing agriculture monopolies and placing a moratorium on future mergers by big agriculture companies. He would also ban “vertically integrated” agribusinesses — companies that control multiple levels of production and processing of a product.
N.Y. farmworkers seek to unionize
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s top labor official says Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo will work to pass a bill allowing farmworkers to unionize for better wages and conditions.
State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon discussed her boss’s support for the Farmworker Fair Labor Practices Act at a rally for the bill May 6 in Albany.
She said Cuomo will work with lawmakers to get the bill passed.
Along with extending collective bargaining rights, the measure would guarantee disability benefits and overtime pay.
Farmworkers said they deserve the same rights as other workers but farm owners warn of strikes and say higher labor costs could force some farms to close.
Supporters want lawmakers to vote before the legislative session ends next month. The bill has failed before but supporters are optimistic because Democrats now control the full Legislature.
Monsanto to pay $2B in Roundup case
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A jury ordered agribusiness giant Monsanto Co. to pay a combined $2.05 billion to a couple who claimed the company’s popular weed killer Roundup Ready caused their cancers.
The Oakland jury on Monday delivered Monsanto’s third such loss in California since August.
Alva and Alberta Pilliod claimed they used Roundup for more than 30 years to landscape their home and other properties. They were both diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
A federal jury in San Francisco previously ordered the weed killer maker to pay a man $80 million and a San Francisco jury in August awarded $289 million to a former greenskeeper, though a judge later reduced it.
The trials were the first of an estimated 13,000 lawsuits against Monsanto.
German chemical giant Bayer owns Monsanto and said it will appeal.
Ag products gain market in Tunisia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (USDA) — The governments of Tunisia and the United States have finalized U.S. export certificates to allow imports of U.S. beef, poultry, and egg products into Tunisia, according to an announcement by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.
This announcement follows meetings between U.S. and Tunisian officials on the safety and wholesomeness of U.S. beef, poultry, and egg products.
“President Trump continues to prioritize the opening of new markets for U.S. agricultural products, and we welcome Tunisia’s agreement to begin imports of U.S. beef, poultry, and egg products,” Lighthizer said. “New access to the Tunisian market is an important step in ensuring that American farmers and ranchers can continue to expand their exports of U.S. agricultural products.”
“I’m convinced that when the Tunisians get a taste of U.S. beef, poultry, and eggs, they’re going to want more. These products coming into Tunisia are safe, wholesome, and very delicious,” said Secretary Perdue.
In 2018, U.S. exports of agricultural products to Tunisia exceeded $264 million. Over 90 percent of exports were corn, soybeans, or corn and soy products. Initial estimates are that Tunisia would import annually $5 million to $10 million of beef, poultry and egg products from the United States, with additional growth over time.
Missouri Senate OK's bill on big farms
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Senate has passed a bill to block local officials from regulating industrial farms more strictly than the state does.
Senators voted 23-11 May 2 to send the bill to the House.
The measure sparked an overnight debate earlier this week over the environmental impact of large farms, local control and actions by some county officials that critics say threaten to regulate industrial farms out of existence.
Supporters of the bill say it will help ensure farmers can make a living in rural Missouri.
Industrial farms known as concentrated animal feeding operations allow for more efficient production of beef, pork, poultry, dairy and eggs. They’ve also stoked concerns about air and water pollution.
Lawmakers face a deadline of today to pass legislation.