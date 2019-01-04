Trade tensions easing for farmers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois farmers are hoping tensions between the U.S. and its trade partners dissipate after record-yielding harvests in 2018.
Illinois produced the most soybeans of any state in the country while ranking second in corn production. But farmers have been significantly affected by President Donald Trump's tougher stance on trade and retaliatory tariffs from China, Canada, Mexico, the European Union and other key trade partners.
"Now, unfortunately, we find out very quickly how reliant we've become on being able to move our products internationally," said Mark Gebhards, executive director of governmental affairs and commodities for Illinois Farm Bureau. "And it was a heck of a hit for us this past year."
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says that $6.7 billion of Illinois exports are threatened by the trade dispute.
In 2017, China accounted for 25 percent of the state's agricultural exports, including $1.75 billion in soybeans and more than $500 million in corn. When China wasn't buying last year, many farmers had to store excess crops for winter and hope the tariff situation is resolved.
Many farmers welcomed Trump's actions after years of frustration with partners like China. And some things have happened that could be seen as positive: Trump reached an agreement with Mexico and Canada to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, and tensions may be thawing with China, which has begun to buy U.S. soybeans once again.
Suit: Vt. still giving feds immigrant info
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by an immigrant rights group says the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles has forwarded information about immigrant farm workers to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Vermont Public Radio reported the suit, filed in November by the group Migrant Justice with the assistance of the American Civil Liberties Union, says some undocumented immigrants were targeted for deportation after they obtained Vermont drivers' licenses.
The suit cites documents that show DMV officials forwarded to ICE names, photos, car registrations, and other information on immigrants.
The ACLU's Lia Ernst said routine information sharing between the Vermont DMV and ICE was supposed to stop under a separate 2016 legal settlement.
Officials from the Vermont DMV and ICE declined to comment on the lawsuit. Republican Gov. Phil Scott said his office is investigating.