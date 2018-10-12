Owner of molested horse shoots trespasser
CAMDEN, Del. (AP) — The owner of a barn where a miniature horse was sexually assaulted in the summer has shot a trespasser.
Delaware State Police said in a release that a 73-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife went to the barn on their property late Oct. 2 after an alarm alerted them to an intruder. The man fired a gun, striking the 45-year-old male intruder in the legs.
He was hospitalized in stable condition.
The News Journal reported this was the same home where a miniature horse, then described as a pony, was violated with an object in August. At the time, veterinarian Dr. Amy Franklin said the mare suffered significant trauma but was likely to recover.
It's unclear whether that horse was in the barn during the trespass. Police haven't said whether the incidents are related.
N.C. ag chief makes request for Florence aid
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's agriculture agency is asking for more than $300 million from the state for the cleanup and recovery from Hurricane Florence, most of which would go as direct payments to farmers who lost crops and livestock.
Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler made the pitch to a legislative committee Monday, a week before the General Assembly is set to reconvene to consider more Florence aid. Lawmakers set aside $50 million to match federal funds during a special session last week.
Most of Troxler's request — $250 million — would go into a program to pay farmers with uninsured and underinsured crop, livestock and poultry losses. Committee members wanted more details before fully endorsing the idea, especially on recipient qualifications and ensuring taxpayer funds go to people who really need them.
Iowa farmers can get USDA disaster loans
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has designated three Iowa counties as natural disaster areas due to severe drought.
The USDA said farmers in Lee, Monroe and Wapello counties who suffered losses due to drought may be eligible for Farm Service Agency emergency loans to meet various recovery needs including replacing equipment or livestock, reorganizing a farming operation or refinance certain debts.
Farmers in the contiguous counties of Appanoose, Davis, Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lucas, Mahaska, Marion, Van Buren and Wayne in Iowa, along with Hancock and Henderson counties in Illinois; and Clark County, Missouri, are also eligible for emergency loans.
The deadline to apply is April 10.
FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.