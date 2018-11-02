Wis. farmers fret mold may hurt profits
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wet weather this year has delayed Wisconsin's grain harvest and caused widespread mold problems in farm fields, according to agriculture experts.
The USDA expects Wisconsin farmers to harvest a record amount of soybeans this year, but farmers say they're worried the wet weather will prevent them from seeing improved profits, Wisconsin Public Radio reported .
"On paper, there's a lot of grain out there, in these fields that are harvesting that haven't been flooded out," said Paul Mitchell, director of the Renk Agribusiness Institute at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. "The big question is how good is (the grain) and is it all usable."
Farmers should send crop samples to a lab to be tested for mycotoxin, a toxic substance that can produce mold and can cause health problems in cattle and other livestock, said Shawn Conley, a soybean and small grains specialist at the university.
Farmers with significant mold issues should talk to an insurance agent before harvesting the crops, Mitchell said.
Agribiz fires staffer for overstating profits
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Global agribusiness CHS Inc. said it recently fired an employee for "intentional misconduct" that made the company appear more profitable than it was for years.
The Star Tribune reported Oct. 26 the company told investors the news in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company said the employee, whom it did not identify, misvalued rail freight contracts and that led to CHS overstating its pretax profit by as much as $190 million during the past four fiscal years. That amount translates to about 12 percent of the company's $1.6 billion pretax profit over that span.
CHS told investors financial statements for that time "should no longer be relied upon" and will have to be restated.
The company declined to say whether it was taking legal action against the employee.
CHS is based in Inver Grover Heights, Minn., and is owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives.
Despite delay, N.C. State Fair neared 1M
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The 2018 North Carolina State Fair overcame a one-day delay and nearly topped 1 million in attendance.
The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said in a news release the 10-day event that ran from Oct. 11 to Oct. 21 attracted 977,256 people, including record attendance on Oct. 19 and Sunday.
On Oct. 19, the fair set an attendance day record of 109,396. On Sunday, the final day, the fair set a record for the day with 130,319 patrons.
The start of the fair was delayed as the remnants of Hurricane Michael rolled through the state.
The annual Junior Livestock Sale of Champions brought in a record $284,000 for the youth showing the animals and for livestock scholarship programs. The fair also brought in 230,813 pounds of food on Hunger Relief Day.
4 Arkansas cities want USDA offices
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Four Arkansas cities are among more than 135 nationwide vying for two U.S. Department of Agriculture branch offices that are moving away from Washington, D.C.
The USDA’s Economic Research Service and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture together employ about 700 workers. The offices are leaving Washington and at least 136 cities — including Conway, Jonesboro, Little Rock and North Little Rock — have expressed an interest in landing them.
Arkansas Economic Development Commission Executive Director Mike Preston said his agency is backing the efforts of the four cities.
The USDA said it intends to select a new home or homes for the two agencies by January.
Co-op invests $100,000 in food fund
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A Montpelier-based food cooperative has announced it is investing $100,000 in a fund that supports Vermont's food producers.
The Times Argus reported Hunger Mountain Co-op is investing in the Vermont Community Loan Fund to support its Food, Farms and Forest Fund.
The co-op used the loan fund in 1996 to help expand its retail site from 2,000 to 10,000 square feet.
Co-op chief financial officer Tim Wingate says they credit the loan fund with "getting us up and running."
Wingate said the investment will help food products whose products will be on their shelves in the future.
The VCLF has loaned $105 million to businesses and organizations since it was founded in 1987. The Farms and Forests Fund has helped farmers generate 7.32 million pounds of food.
Del. gets ag disaster designation
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware has been granted an emergency disaster designation by federal agriculture officials because of a difficult planting and growing season.
Kenny Bounds, a deputy secretary with the Delaware Department of Agriculture, said farmers will be able to apply for assistance under the designation granted by the USDA, including loans from the Farm Service Agency, provided they meet the eligibility requirements.
Farmers must have purchased crop insurance on eligible crops to qualify. Farmers have eight months from the date of the secretarial disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans.
The Delaware Department of Agriculture said heavy rains in April and May have hurt farmers this year, destroying several high-dollar crops and continuing to threaten the yield of many others.
Deere reports profit of $910M
MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Deere & Co. on Aug. 17 reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $910.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the Moline, Ill.-based company said it had profit of $2.78. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $2.59 per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.77 per share.
The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $10.31 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9.29 billion, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.17 billion.
Gladstone acquires farm in N. Florida
MCLEAN, Va. (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gladstone Land Corp. announced that it has acquired a farm in northern Florida totaling 574 acres for $2.6 million.
Upon acquisition, Gladstone assumed a lease that has more than two years remaining on it with a farming operation growing primarily peanuts and melons.
“We are pleased to acquire our first farm in the Florida Panhandle,” said Bill Frisbie, managing director of Gladstone. “This region has very fertile ground and many strong farm operators who we can partner with to continue expanding our farmland holdings in the region.”
“This acquisition adds another strong tenant and farm growing healthy produce to our growing list of owned and leased farmland,” said David Gladstone, president and CEO of Gladstone. “We hope to have several more acquisitions to announce throughout the rest of 2018.”
Deere shares have fallen 12 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 6 percent. The stock has risen 8.5 percent in the last 12 months.