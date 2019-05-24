Farmer cuts off trapped leg using pocket knife
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A farmer says he had to cut off his own mangled leg with a pocket knife after it became trapped in a grain hopper in northeastern Nebraska.
KETV reported that 63-year-old Kurt Kaser, of Pender, was unloading corn last month when he accidentally stepped on the opening of the hopper and his leg was sucked inside by a device designed to deposit grain in a bin.
Kaser said he couldn’t free his leg, he was alone and he didn’t have his cellphone. So he took out his pocket knife and sawed off his leg below the knee.
He then crawled 150 feet to a phone and was flown to a hospital. He never lost consciousness.
Maine sens. join push to grow ag sales to Cuba
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s two U.S. senators are joining with colleagues in an effort to take away a barrier for American farmers who want to sell products to Cuba.
Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King said the proposal would help the U.S. agricultural industry by removing restrictions on private financing for the exports. They say in a statement the move is about “leveling the playing field for American farmers to open up a significant new export opportunity.”
Collins and King are joining with 11 other senators on the proposal. Six of the senators are Democrats and five are Republicans.
Officials urge caution around farm vehicles
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois officials are urging motorists to be cautious around agricultural equipment after a release of anhydrous ammonia last month in suburban Chicago.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture on April 29 issued an anhydrous ammonia safety video produced with the Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association. It outlines proper safety procedures that farmers should take when handling these products.
Agriculture Director John Sullivan said drivers of other vehicles must be extra cautious in maneuvering around slow-moving farm vehicles.
Anhydrous ammonia can cause burns or other health problems when it’s inhaled or comes in contact with skin.
Authorities said 37 people were sickened April 25 in Beach Park, Ill. A tractor driver was towing tanks of anhydrous ammonia from Pleasant Prairie, Wis., to an Illinois farm when the chemical leaked, creating a toxic gas cloud.
Panel OKs changes to Maine blueberry board
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine legislative committee has given its blessing to a proposal to change the makeup of the state’s wild blueberry commission.
Maine’s wild blueberries are among the most important agricultural crops in New England, and the industry is experiencing a difficult stretch for harvest size and prices. The Maine Legislature is considering a proposal to increase the number of members on the commission from eight to 10 and encourage participation from different sectors of the industry.
The Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry voted in favor of passing the changes April 18. The proposal will face more votes in the Maine House of Representatives and Senate.
The Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine coordinates promotion, education, policy, research and development of the fruit. It’s funded by a tax on industry members.
Food labeling regs win La. Senate support
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Food manufacturers selling products such as “cauliflower rice” could face new labeling restrictions in Louisiana, under a bill in the Legislature.
The Senate voted 34-0 April 22 for a “truth-in-labeling” measure that adds protections for meat, rice and sugar producers.
Sen. Francis Thompson, a Delhi Democrat, said he wants to ensure consumers know what they’re buying.
His proposal is similar to legislation signed in Arkansas. It would ban companies from classifying lab-grown meat products or meat substitutes as meat, or they’d face fines. They would be unable to call something sugar if it doesn’t come from a plant-based simple sugar or sucrose.
The Plant Based Foods Association said the restrictions are unnecessary and products already are clearly labeled.
The House next debates Thompson’s bill.