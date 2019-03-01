Calif. district stalls West's drought plan
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A California irrigation district with the highest-priority rights to Colorado River water is using its power to demand federal funds to restore the state’s largest lake, hoping to capitalize on one of its best opportunities to tackle a long-standing environmental and human health hazard.
The Imperial Irrigation District wants $200 million for the Salton Sea, a massive, briny lake in the desert southeast of Los Angeles created when the Colorado River breached a dike in 1905 and flooded a dry lake bed. The money would help create habitat for migratory birds and suppress dust in communities with high rates of asthma and respiratory illnesses.
The district says that if the federal government doesn’t commit to giving California the money, it won’t sign off on a multistate plan to preserve the river’s two largest reservoirs amid a prolonged drought.
“There have been various plans over the decades for the Salton Sea, and none of them have been built,” said Michael Cohen of the Pacific Institute, who studies the lake. “This most recent effort is a huge priority.”
A nearly two-decade-long drought has drained Lake Mead and Lake Powell to alarmingly low levels. The seven Western states that rely on the Colorado River have been working on a plan to keep the lakes from being unable to deliver water at all.
Trial over Roundup cancer claim to start
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A jury in federal court in San Francisco will decide whether Roundup weed killer caused a California man’s cancer in a trial starting Monday that plaintiffs’ attorneys say could help determine the fate of hundreds of similar lawsuits.
Edwin Hardeman, 70, is the second plaintiff to go to trial of thousands around the country who claim agribusiness giant Monsanto’s weed killer causes cancer.
Monsanto said studies have established that the active ingredient in Roundup, glyphosate, is safe.
A San Francisco jury in August awarded another man $289 million after determining Roundup caused his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. A judge later slashed the award to $78 million, and Monsanto has appealed.
Hardeman’s trial is before a different judge and may be more significant. U.S. Judge Vince Chhabria is overseeing hundreds of Roundup lawsuits and has deemed Hardeman’s case and two others “bellwether trials.”
Feb. is mixed bag for N.M. agriculture
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — This winter has been a mixed bag for New Mexico farmers and ranchers as temperatures and precipitation have been sporadic.
Regional officials with the USDA said while there have been wide swings from one end of the state to the other, individual counties also have seen their share of disparate conditions.
Ranchers in some areas have reported that cold temperatures coupled with low body weights in mother cows following the dry summer created calving difficulties.
Hay supplies also are running low in some places due to an increased need for supplemental feeding.
February’s weather pattern left an abundance of precipitation in the northwestern part of the state. Officials say that tapered off toward the southeastern corner, where many spots received less than 5 percent of normal moisture.
Kan. lawmakers push rural health plan
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Rural state lawmakers are pushing a plan to allow the Kansas Farm Bureau to offer health insurance coverage to members without having to comply with federal mandates.
Backers of the Farm Bureau’s bill hope that the influential agriculture group can offer lower-cost coverage.
But the proposal is drawing strong criticism from Democrats because the Farm Bureau would not be required to cover people with pre-existing medical conditions.
Critics of the Farm Bureau’s bill worry that it could lure healthy individuals away from other plans, making them less affordable.
The state Senate approved the bill Feb. 20 on a 28-11 vote, sending it to the House.
GOP lawmakers argue the bill would give consumers another choice after spikes in health insurance rates that came with the federal Affordable Care Act.