No one hurt in Mississippi silo blast
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A local emergency director says nobody was hurt by an explosion inside a silo at a milling company in southern Mississippi.
WLBT-TV reported the explosion happened early May 2 at M&M Milling in Brookhaven. The station said the silo contained a “fine powdered product,” but did not specify what it was.
M&M Milling Inc. is based in Texarkana, Ark. Its website says the plant in Brookhaven, Miss., makes wood products and items for the animal feed industry.
A spokesman at the company headquarters said he had no comment about the explosion.
Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency director Clifford Galey said crews from his agency, the Brookhaven Police Department and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality are trying to determine the cause.
More white bread for school lunches
NEW YORK (AP) — Is white bread about to make a comeback on school lunch menus?
After complaints of gritty macaroni and cardboard pizza crusts, the Trump administration rolled back a rule that required foods like pasta and bread be made with whole grains. The cafeteria directors who lobbied for the change said they just want greater flexibility to serve foods like white bread — which are more processed and have less fiber — when whole grains don’t work.
In Vermont, the relaxed rule means white rice will be served with beans again. In Oregon, macaroni and cheese may return. And in South Dakota, students may notice a change with their soup.
“The staff asked right away, ‘Oh my God, can we go back to the other saltines?’” said Gay Anderson, a school lunch director and president of the School Nutrition Association, which represents cafeteria operators and suppliers like Domino’s and Kellogg.
The rollback addresses rules on grains, milk and salt championed by former first lady Michelle Obama.
Get help covering organic certification
WASHINGTON, D.C. (USDA) — The USDA’s Farm Service Agency has announced that organic producers and handlers can apply for federal funds to assist with the cost of receiving and maintaining organic certification through the Organic Certification Cost Share Program. Applications for fiscal 2019 funding are due Oct. 31.
Eligible producers include any certified producers or handlers who have paid organic certification fees to a USDA-accredited certifying agent. Eligible expenses for cost-share reimbursement include application fees, inspection costs, fees related to equivalency agreement and arrangement requirements, travel expenses for inspectors, user fees, sales assessments and postage.
Certified producers and handlers are eligible to receive reimbursement for up to 75 percent of certification costs each year, up to a maximum of $750 per certification scope, including crops, livestock, wild crops, handling and state organic program fees.
The FSA will accept applications from state agencies for fiscal year 2019 funding for cost-share assistance through May 29.
To learn more about organic certification cost share, visit https://tinyurl.com/OrganicCostShare, view the notice of funds availability on the Federal Register, or contact your FSA county office. To learn more about USDA support for organic agriculture, visit usda.gov/organic.