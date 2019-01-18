FSA reopens for
limited services
WASHINGTON, D.C. (USDA) — many Farm Service Agency offices will reopen temporarily in the coming days to perform certain limited services for farmers and ranchers, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced.
The USDA has recalled about 2,500 FSA employees to open offices Thursday, today and Tuesday during normal business hours. The offices will be closed for the federal Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday.
In almost half of FSA locations, staff will be available to assist producers with existing farm loans and to ensure the agency provides 1099 tax documents to borrowers by the Internal Revenue Service’s deadline. Farmers who have loan deadlines during the lapse in funding do not need to make payments until the government shutdown ends.
Information on the locations of FSA offices to be open during this three-day window will be posted online at the USDA website, at Perdue’s Twitter accounts @SecretarySonny and @USDA and the USDA’s Facebook page.
Dairy summit set
to seek solutions
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets is holding a dairy summit early this spring to try to come up with solutions to help the state’s struggling dairy farmers.
The agency said dairy farmers are trapped in an antiquated federal milk pricing system and at the whim of a competitive global structure, with compensation being unpredictable and out of their control.
Officials said the state, congressional delegation, consumers and farmers need to work together to solve “this mammoth problem.”
Farmers will be leading the Northern Tier Dairy Summit on April 1 and 2 at Jay Peak Resort. The conference will address production systems, opportunities for diversification or partnerships and building a coalition to strengthen Vermont farms. Officials said a supply management system will not be discussed.
Okla. Ag Secretary Jim Reese resigns
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Mary Fallin’s secretary of agriculture is stepping down two weeks before the inauguration of Oklahoma Gov.-elect Kevin Stitt.
Oklahoma Agriculture Secretary Jim Reese submitted a letter to Fallin on Dec. 31 in which he announced his resignation effective immediately.
Stitt is scheduled to be inaugurated to a four-year term as governor Jan. 14. He has chosen Oklahoma 4-H Foundation Executive Director Blayne Arthur to be his new secretary of agriculture. If approved by the Senate, Arthur will be the first woman to hold the position.
Reese was sworn into office on Jan. 10, 2011, as Fallin’s secretary of agriculture. Reese states in his resignation letter that the agency invested in water and soil conservation practices during his administration and increased youth development events through FFA, 4-H and youth rodeos.
Deere posts big fiscal 4Q earnings
MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Deere & Co. reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $784.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Moline, Ill.-based company said it had profit of $2.42. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $2.30 per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.44 per share.
The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $9.42 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8.34 billion, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.59 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $2.37 billion, or $7.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $33.35 billion.
Deere shares have fallen 11 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has decreased 1 percent. The stock has risen 1 percent in the last 12 months.
Lawyer: Herbalist’s widower let farm fail
COVENTRY, Conn. (AP) — The widower of renowned herbalist Adelma Grenier Simmons, sometimes called America’s “first lady of herbs,” is fighting eviction from her once-acclaimed farm in Connecticut.
The lawyer overseeing Simmons’ estate is seeking to have Edward Cook, 81, removed from the 62-acre property known as the Caprilands Herb Farm on allegations he has let it fall into disrepair, flouted court orders to allow inspections and owes back taxes, The Journal Inquirer reported.
The case is playing out in Hartford Superior Court, where the newspaper said lawyer George Purtill seeks to have Cook put under oath to reveal his assets. An eviction hearing is also set for today in Vernon Superior Court.
Purtill argues in court documents that Cook has refused to vacate the property, despite a probate court judge’s order from 2017 that stripped him of the role of executor of his wife’s will and ended the life tenancy bestowed on him in it.
Cook argued in court documents that his tenancy can’t simply be revoked by a judge’s order.
The Journal Inquirer reports Cook is also being fined $1,000 a day for not permitting Purtill and town officials to inspect the farmhouse as part of another probate court ruling. The penalties now exceed $300,000.
Simmons is credited with helping popularize the use of herbs in American cooking and published more than 50 books and pamphlets. She and Cook, a chemistry professor at Tunxis Community College in Farmington, were married for about four years when she died in 1997 at age 93. He was her third husband.
Disaster loans open to some La. farmers
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Farmers in three Louisiana parishes could be eligible for federal disaster loans because of excessive rain and flooding between April and June.
Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain said the USDA has authorized the aid for agriculture producers in Concordia, East Carroll and Tensas parishes. The parishes were deemed contiguous to primary disaster areas in Mississippi.
Strain said farmers in the eligible areas have eight months to apply for the low-interest emergency loans from the USDA’s Farm Services Agency, if they meet the requirements for assistance. Strain said local FSA offices can give farmers more details.