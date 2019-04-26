Woman dies from fall into meat grinder
MUNCY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was killed when she fell into a meat grinder at a processing plant in northern Pennsylvania.
It's not clear what caused the accident at the Economy Locker Storage Co. in Muncy.
The Lycoming County coroner's office said 35-year-old Jill Greninger apparently fell around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Her body was found by a co-worker who heard strange noises coming from the commercial machine.
Authorities said Greninger may have been standing on a set of wheeled stairs prior to the fatal accident.
Company officials have not responded to media requests for comment.
The death is being investigated by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
U.S. wins case against China over grain exports
WASHINGTON (AP) — The World Trade Organization handed the United States a win Thursday in a trade dispute with China, ruling that Beijing did not fairly administer quotas on U.S. wheat, rice and corn.
The WTO, the Geneva organization that oversees the rules of global trade, found that China had not been transparent, predictable or fair in managing so-called tariff rate quotas on U.S. grain exports. The import tax, or tariff, is higher on U.S. grain shipments that exceed the quota.
The case, started by the Obama administration, is not directly related to a larger U.S.-China trade standoff: President Donald Trump has slapped tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports in a dispute over Beijing's aggressive drive to challenge U.S. technological dominance; China has retaliated by targeting $110 billion in U.S. products. The two countries are in talks to settle their differences.
The decision Thursday was the second U.S. victory over China this year in a trade dispute over agriculture. In February, the WTO ruled that China unfairly subsidized its grain producers.
Court rejects challenge to Ind. Right to Farm Act
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Court of Appeals has rejected a constitutional challenge to the state's Right to Farm Act that was part of two families' lawsuit alleging that a large hog farm deprived them of their property rights.
The families in Hendricks County, just west of Indianapolis, had accused a neighboring 8,000-head concentrated animal feeding operation of nuisance, negligence and trespass, arguing that the farm deprived them of their property rights and harmed the value of their properties.
The families' complaint also argued that Indiana's Right to Farm Act is unconstitutional.
But The Indiana Lawyer reported that an appeals court panel on Monday unanimously rejected the families' challenge.
Judge Robert Altice wrote in part that the state's Right to Farm Act "is rational and falls comfortably within the legislature's legitimate constitutional authority."
More trade talks with China planned
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says a U.S. delegation will travel to Beijing next week to continue trade negotiations, and a Chinese delegation will return to Washington for additional talks starting May 8.
Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will travel to Beijing for talks that begin April 30. Vice Premier Liu He will lead the talks for China.
Sanders said topics for next week's discussions include protection of intellectual property, agriculture and enforcement.
President Donald Trump has slapped tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports in a dispute over Beijing's aggressive drive to challenge U.S. technological dominance. China has retaliated by targeting $110 billion in U.S. products.