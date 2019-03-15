Farm Rescue accepting spring aid applications
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Plains farm aid nonprofit Farm Rescue is accepting applications for spring crop-planting assistance.
Farm Rescue provides free physical labor for farmers and ranchers dealing with an injury, illness or a natural disaster. It relies on volunteers from around the country, donations and corporate sponsors.
It was launched in North Dakota in 2006 and has since expanded to South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Montana and Nebraska. Its services include crop planting and harvesting, haying, and livestock feeding.
It has helped nearly 600 farm families through the years.
Iowa lawmakers try new ag-gag bill
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature has sent to the governor a bill designed to prosecute people who get hired at a farm or puppy mill in order to record animal living conditions.
The bill approved by both the Senate and House on Tuesday would create a trespass charge for undercover investigators at such operations. The bill, approved by the Senate 41-8 and the House 65-32, now goes to Gov. Kim Reynolds. A spokesman said she wants to see its final form but intends to sign it.
The bill approval comes two months after a federal judge struck down an ag-gag law passed in 2012 because the court concluded it violated free-speech rights of undercover investigators. That ruling is on appeal.
The 2012 law was approved following high-profile undercover investigations by animal welfare groups who videotaped practices they claimed were abusive toward animals and then publicized the images.
Republican Sen. Ken Rozenboom said the new bill is more narrowly focused on those who use deception to intentionally cause harm to an operation.
Colo. Senate backs immigrant driver expansion
DENVER (AP) — Colorado's Senate has endorsed legislation to expand a program allowing residents who are in the country illegally to obtain drivers licenses.
The Senate tentatively approved the bill Wednesday. Another vote sends it to the House.
The bill would increase the number of Department of Motor Vehicles offices offering special drivers licenses from three to 10 by July 2020. Colorado's dairy and livestock industries have backed the bipartisan legislation.
Colorado first issued the licenses in 2014. More than 61,000 licenses have been issued since then.
The limited number of DMV offices offering the licenses has produced months-long wait times for applicants.
The program was created to help Colorado's $8 billion agriculture industry and make roads safer by licensing drivers.
It's paid for by fees paid by license applicants than are higher than those charged U.S. citizens.
N.C. dam releases threaten floods
WINDSOR, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina counties say their economies are being threatened by flooding from dam releases upstream.
WITN in Greenville reports officials in Bertie County say they've seen multiple floods because of water being released at Kerr Lake Dam on the North Carolina-Virginia line, and they want state leaders to lower the amount of water being released. County commission chairman John Trent says the flooding is also causing road closures and affecting wildlife habitats.
Trent also notes one section of the county has experienced nine floods since 2017.
Trent said the Army Corps of Engineers has increased the amount of water being released from the dam in recent years, a move that he says came after a study showed the change would mitigate flooding.
"We are not getting any flood control. It's just a controlled flooding of our low grounds down here," said John Griffin, who farms hundreds of acres along the Roanoke River.
Griffin's family has kept fields in the county for a century, and he says he's never seen the area flood as it has. Flooding damaged his crops in 2018.