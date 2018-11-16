Feds eye fine over worker’s heat death
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A federal safety agency has proposed fining a company in connection with the death of an employee who was working in a Hall County cornfield.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is proposing penalties of more than $11,600 for Rivera Agri Inc., a provider of temporary farm labor. OSHA said the company failed to protect employees working in excessive heat. A company representative didn’t immediately return a call Wednesday from The Associated Press.
The body of 52-year-old Cruz Urias-Beltran was found in the field July 12 . A search had begun the evening before when he didn’t return from his detasseling work. He lived in San Luis, Ariz.
Temperatures in the area reached 94 degrees on July 11, but the heat index would have been in the triple digits.
Trump to pardon 2 S.D.-raised turkeys
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — State tourism officials are soliciting names for the two South Dakota-raised turkeys that will be pardoned by President Donald Trump.
The two birds were raised by a turkey farmer near Huron. Before the turkeys make their way to Washington for the pardoning ceremony, they were to tour of their hometown and local school visits Wednesday.
South Dakota Tourism Secretary James Hagen said tourism officials are “excited and honored” that the South Dakota birds will be on the national stage leading up to Thanksgiving.
Activists sue ICE over arrests
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — An advocacy group representing immigrant farmworkers in Vermont and four of its members sued the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday, claiming they targeted and arrested its members in retaliation for their activism.
Members of Migrant Justice and their supporters marched through Burlington to the federal court carrying flags and posters and chanting. They held a rally and press conference outside the building as several members filed the lawsuit inside.
“To be clear, this suppression of core political speech violates fundamental bedrock constitutional law and we will not stand for it,” American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont lawyer Lia Enrst told the crowd.
ICE said it could not comment on pending litigation. The Department of Homeland Security had no comment.
Among the accusations is that the state Motor Vehicle Department coordinated with ICE to assist with the arrests of people arriving at DMV offices for scheduled appointments.