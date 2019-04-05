Farmers.gov features help with H-2A, loans
WASHINGTON, D.C. (USDA) ― The USDA has launched two new features on farmers.gov to help customers manage their farm loans and navigate the application process for H-2A visas.
The H-2A Visa Program ― also known as the temporary agricultural workers program ― helps American farmers fill employment gaps by hiring workers from other countries. Federal and state workforce agencies each manage parts of the H-2A Visa Program independently, with separate websites and complex business applications. A video on the H-2A program is available at youtu.be/E-TXREaZhnI.
Farmers.gov also enables agricultural producers to view loan information, history and payments. Customers can access the “My Financial Information” feature by desktop computer, tablet or phone. After obtaining an eAuth account, producers should visit farmers.gov and sign into the site’s authenticated portal via the “Sign In / Sign Up” link at the top right of the website.
Maine farm, enviros fear chemical spread
ARUNDEL, Maine (AP) — The owners of a Maine dairy operation and a group of environmental advocates say they are concerned chemicals that contaminated the farm could be lurking on other farms in the state and beyond.
Members of the Environmental Health Strategy Center cite state records that say sludge spread at Stoneridge Farm in Arundel was a source of perfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS. The substances were found in high levels in the milk of cows on the farm.
Farm owner Fred Stone said he wants the state to take steps to ensure other families don't go through the same experience, which he says "ruined my farming." The environmental group and the farm are raising concerns about two weeks after Democratic Gov. Janet Mills created a task force to review PFAS prevalence.
Farmers sue to stop Lake Erie's 'rights'
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An unusual ballot measure approved by voters in Ohio's fourth-largest city to give legal rights to Lake Erie is being challenged by farmers in a federal lawsuit that was filed Feb. 27.
The lawsuit names the city of Toledo, where voters overwhelming approved the Lake Erie Bill of Rights during a special election Feb. 26. The measure seeks to add new protections for Lake Erie by allowing people to file lawsuits on its behalf.
The plaintiffs, members of a fifth-generation farm family in Wood County, call the measure an assault on the fundamental rights of farmers in the Lake Erie region.
Toledo Law Director Dale Emch said the city is reviewing the lawsuit.
Probation given in Iowa ag pollution case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa farm and its managers have been given probation in a water pollution case.
Federal prosecutors for Iowa said in a news release Feb. 28 that Etcher Family Farms, near New London in southeastern Iowa, has agreed to five years of organizational probation and a $50,000 fine. Farm owner Scott Allen Etcher was sentenced Feb. 26 to five years of probation. Farm manager, 29-year-old Benjamin Allen McFarland, was sentenced to two years of probation.
Etcher and McFarland pleaded guilty in October to violating the Clean Water Act. Officials said that in July 2015 at the Etcher Family Farms facility, McFarland discharged agricultural waste that went directly into an unnamed tributary to Big Creek. Officials said the discharge was committed under the direct supervision of Etcher.