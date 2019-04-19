Report shows fewer but larger U.S. farms
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The latest Census of Agriculture shows the number of farms and ranches in the U.S. has fallen but the remaining operations are larger and are responsible for a higher percentage of agricultural sales.
The USDA released the 2017 Census of Agriculture on April 11, marking the 29th release of the report since the government began collecting the data in 1840. Since 1982, it has been released every five years.
The census shows there were 2.04 million farms and ranches in 2017, down 3.2 percent from 2012. The average size of those operations was 441 acres, an increase of 1.6 percent.
About 75 percent of all sales came from only 105,453 of those farms, down more than 14,000 from 2012.
The average age of producers was 57.5.
Some farmers brace for Red River floods
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota farmers and rural residents near the Red River are preparing for floodwaters that could isolate them for days.
Noreen Thomas is constantly monitoring the Buffalo River’s flow from her farm near Moorhead. Thomas said the Buffalo River can rise quickly, sometimes by several feet overnight.
The Buffalo River flows into the Red River near Thomas’ farmyard and it gets backed up if the Red River — which separates Minnesota and North Dakota — is already high.
Dry weather and a slow snow melt have tempered the flood risk, but local residents must monitor for flooding so they can act quickly to prevent damage.
Thomas said her biggest worry is rain. Her farm in the past has needed about 400 sandbags to raise low spots in the earthen levee surrounding her land.
N.D. bill expands farm ownership
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Legislature has endorsed a bill that would amend the state’s Depression-era anti-corporate farming law by allowing second cousins in the mix of ownership.
The law dates to 1932, when it was put on the ballot as an initiated measure and approved by voters. It allows corporations with as many as 15 shareholders to own farms or ranches, as long as the shareholders are related.
The House bill passed April 5 in the Senate adds second cousins to the list of kin. It now goes to Gov. Doug Burgum.
The North Dakota Farmers Union, the state’s largest farm group, opposes the measure. The group said adding more kin who can legally form a corporation or a limited liability corporation weakens the law.
Bill would prevent nuisance suits
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill that would expand protections for Nebraska farmers against nuisance lawsuits has advanced in the Legislature despite objections that it could infringe on neighbors’ property rights.
Lawmakers gave the measure first-round approval April 10 with a 31-7 vote.
Sen. Dan Hughes, a Venango farmer, said the bill would help farmers who want to install chicken houses or hog confinements. Farmers would have to comply with local zoning ordinances and use “reasonable techniques” to keep dust, noise, insects and odors to a minimum.
Opponents said the bill is vague and doesn’t do enough to protect neighbors who might find themselves next to a smelly hog confinement. They said that some counties don’t have local ordinances to address those concerns.
Two more votes are needed before the bill goes to the governor.
Businessman OK’d as UN ag ambassador
LEESBURG, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana businessman has been confirmed as the country’s new ambassador of agriculture at the United Nations.
The U.S. Senate approved Kip Tom’s nomination in a voice vote April 11. Tom is chief executive at Tom Farms, which is based in Leesburg in Kosciusko County. The farm grows corn and soybeans in seven northern Indiana counties.
He will be based in Rome representing the United States at the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture. President Donald Trump nominated Tom for the position last year.
Tom told a Senate committee that coping with climate change would be one of his priorities as ambassador.
Tom ran in the 2016 Republican primary for Congress in northeastern Indiana’s 3rd District, losing to U.S. Rep. Jim Banks.