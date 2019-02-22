Firefighters rescue Iowa man from grain bin
SUMNER, Iowa (AP) — Volunteer firefighters rescued a northeast Iowa man who became trapped in a grain bin.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported members of the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department were called Monday afternoon to a farm in Bremer County were a man was buried up to his waist in corn.
Kip Ladage, the Bremer County Emergency Management coordinator, said the firefighters were able to remove the grain from around the man and finally free him after about three hours.
Ladage called it an "amazing situation" and noted that "seldom do we go to something like this, and they're able to walk away."
The rescued man wasn't identified.
Farmers reminded of grain bin dangers
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Working in grain bins can be deadly, so insurers want to remind farmers of the dangers.
Nationwide insurance is helping sponsor a campaign to educate farmers about safety procedures they can use when working in grain bins.
Farmers should wear proper safety gear when they enter grain bins and test the atmosphere for toxic gases.
Brad Liggett with Nationwide said the insurer is also working with other groups to train first responders and provide grain bin rescue tubes to fire departments.
Since 2014, 77 fire departments in 24 states have received the rescue tubes that help protect someone stuck in the grain while responders work to rescue them.
4 lawsuits filed after salmonella outbreak
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville restaurant is facing multiple lawsuits after at least 20 customers reported becoming infected with salmonella.
According to WKRN-TV , the four lawsuits are each seeking up to $1.5 million in damages from Milk and Honey following the August foodborne outbreak. The suits allege improper management and poor training led to the salmonella infections.
Metro Public Health Department spokesman Brian Todd said diners got sick after the restaurant's short rib gnocchi because the dish used contaminated eggs from an Alabama farm.
An investigation from the USDA found that the eggs came from Gravel Ridge Farms.
Milk and Honey owner Taylor Monen called the outbreak an "unfortunate incident" and the restaurant has since cut ties with the Alabama farm following the outbreak. Monen declined to comment further.
S.D. would add 2nd cousins to farm ownership
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's House has endorsed a bill to amend the state's Depression-era anti-corporate farming law by allowing second cousins in the mix of ownership.
Representatives approved the bill 62-30 on Wednesday.
The law dates to 1932, when it was put on the ballot as an initiated measure and approved by voters. It allows corporations with as many as 15 shareholders to own farms or ranches, as long as the shareholders are related.
The intent of the longstanding ban is to protect the state's family farming heritage by barring big corporations from owning and operating farms.
The North Dakota Farmers Union, the state's largest farm group, opposes the measure. The group says adding more kin who can legally form a corporation or a limited liability corporation weakens the law.