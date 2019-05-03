EPA reaffirms glyphosate safe for users
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency reaffirmed Tuesday that a popular weed killer is safe for people, as legal claims mount from Americans who blame the herbicide for their cancer.
The EPA's draft conclusion Tuesday came in a periodic review of glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup. The agency found that it posed "no risks of concern" for people exposed to it by any means — on farms, in yards and along roadsides, or as residue left on food crops.
The EPA's draft findings reaffirmed that glyphosate "is not likely to be carcinogenic to humans."
Two recent U.S. court verdicts have awarded multimillion-dollar claims to men who blame glyphosate for their lymphoma. Bayer, which acquired Roundup-maker Monsanto last year, advised investors in mid-April that it faced U.S. lawsuits from 13,400 people over alleged exposure to the weed killer.
Bayer spokesmen did not immediately respond Tuesday to an email seeking comment.
Farmworkers, owners debate labor rules
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Farm owners are warning state lawmakers that legislation that would give farm workers the right to organize to demand better wages and conditions could devastate New York's agricultural economy.
Several farm owners and the leaders of agricultural trade groups testified against the Farmworker Fair Labor Practice Act during a public hearing on the bill April 25 in Morrisville.
Under current law, agricultural workers aren't allowed to unionize and many farmers don't have to pay overtime.
Farm workers told lawmakers that they deserve the same protections as other workers. Some shared stories of injuries, long hours and difficult conditions.
Farm owners said such cases are rare, but that higher wages and potential strikes could drive some farms out of business, bad news for both owner and employee.