4-H head fired after push to drop rule
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Government documents and emails show that Iowa’s top 4-H leader was fired earlier this year after a proposed policy discouraging discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender was withdrawn.
The Des Moines Register reported that it reviewed more than 500 pages of communication that show Iowa 4-H director John-Paul Chaisson-Cárdenas was fired after he fought pressure to drop the policy.
Just days after Iowa officials posted a draft of the police in April, an official with the federal department that administers 4-H, the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, sent an email urging that the policy be dropped.
Iowa 4-H officials were also pressured to drop the policy by Christian leaders and one group threatened to file a lawsuit.
Chaisson-Cárdenas was disciplined after the criticism for the way the policy was handled and later fired in August. He maintains that he followed proper procedure.
Officials warn of
E. coli in romaine
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are telling people to avoid eating romaine lettuce because of an E. coli outbreak that has sickened 32 people in 11 states.
The Food and Drug Administration said it’s working with officials in Canada, where people are also being warned to stay away from romaine lettuce. The strain identified is different than the one linked to romaine earlier this year, but it appears similar to one linked to leafy greens last year.
FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said the agency doesn’t yet have enough information to request suppliers issue a recall. But he says suppliers can help by withdrawing romaine products until the contamination can be identified.
No deaths have been reported. The last illness was reported on Oct. 31.
Most E. coli bacteria are not harmful, but some produce toxins that can cause severe illness.
Farm income
continues to decline
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Federal Reserve says farm income continued to decline across the Plains and western states this fall because crop prices remain weak.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, Missouri, says more than half the bankers in the region say that farm income is lower than last year because the ongoing trade dispute has hurt crop prices.
The bankers say farmers are borrowing more money because their costs are increasing at the same time that they are bringing in less income.
The 10th Federal Reserve District covers Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Colorado, northern New Mexico and western Missouri.
Farmers aim to gain market share in Cuba
HAVANA (AP) — Entrepreneurs from the United States’ agricultural sector have arrived in Cuba to promote business between the two countries.
The U.S.-Cuba Agriculture Coalition began a conference Nov. 8 to explore potential opportunities for American agriculture producers seeking a market on the island. Cuba imports most of its food products from abroad, a multibillion-dollar market that has flourished despite U.S. sanctions.
Trip organizer Phil Peters said the U.S. agribusiness sector is interested in exporting products to Cuba and improving regulatory conditions.
Students raise funds for burned farm
WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — The owner of a historic Vermont daily farm that was destroyed in a fire is rebuilding with the help of a local elementary school.
Local 22 reported Rosina Wallace was distraught when she learned the fire that burned down her family’s farm had also destroyed two farmhouses and killed 23 cows and calves.
Thatcher Brook Elementary students are giving back to the Waterbury farm that offered outdoor lessons. Students have raised over $500 to help with the rebuilding project.
Wallace said she is using the funds to buy materials for a barn. The barn will house farm equipment and a new calf. Wallace hopes the barn and an apartment are up before winter.
EPA OKs dicamba use in Ark. after ban
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A recent Environmental Protection Agency ruling clears the path for Arkansas farmers to use the herbicide dicamba on soybeans and cotton, ending a statewide ban on the weed killer’s use.
The federal agency Oct. 31 announced the decision to allow the spraying of the herbicide for the next two years, despite concerns from some farmers and scientists who say it can drift and damage other crops and vegetation, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
Arkansas banned in-crop use of dicamba this year after the state’s Plant Board received nearly 1,000 complaints of crop damage last year. The ban began in April and ran through October.
The ban sharply divided farmers and prompted a lawsuit from herbicide maker Monsanto.
Arkansas farmers who want to use dicamba have said the herbicide is essential to curb the spread of pigweed, which has become resistant to other herbicides. But critics argue that the weed killer destroys vegetation and ecosystems.