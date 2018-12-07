Man buried under cattle feed dies
HARTFORD, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 35-year-old man who died after being buried beneath cattle feed on a dairy farm in southwestern Michigan.
A 30-foot-high corn silage stack broke loose Nov. 30 on the Red Arrow Dairy farm in the Hartford area.
The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said John Garth Cummings, of Middleville, was a subcontractor for a Grand Rapids company that was at the farm to conduct testing. Another worker found him buried.
The incident is being investigated by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
2,500 ag jobs at risk in Ala. after Michael
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A new assessment says about 2,500 agriculture jobs in southeastern Alabama could be affected by damage from Hurricane Michael.
The Alabama Cooperative Extension System said the storm caused more than $300 million in losses last month. That includes $204 million in crop losses plus millions more in losses to supplies and household spending.
Paul Brown is heading hurricane response for the agency and said as many as 2,500 jobs could be lost or affected in the region.
Brown said hard-hit Houston County alone could lose more than 1,200 jobs. Located in extreme southeast Alabama, the county suffered more damage than any other in the state from Michael.
Geneva County was the second-worst county with total damages at more than $62 million and a possible loss of 500 jobs.
Lawmaker optimistic about farm bill
SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A key congressional voice on agriculture says he’s optimistic that lawmakers can pass a new farm bill next week.
U.S Rep. Collin Peterson is the top Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee and is expected to become chairman next year. So he’s been heavily involved in negotiations that produced an agreement in principle last week.
Peterson told reporters in South St. Paul on Tuesday that it’s not the best possible farm bill, but it’s the best bill that’s politically possible. He said it’ll provide certainty, but he worries that it won’t be enough for farmers who’ve been hit by low commodity prices that have been aggravated by the U.S.-China trade dispute.
He said it may be necessary for Congress to take another look next year — when Democrats control the House — at how to help struggling farmers.
Quarantine due to fruit fly in L.A.
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Agricultural authorities say a portion of Los Angeles County has been placed under quarantine due to detection of the Mexican fruit fly.
The California Department of Food and Agriculture said Tuesday the quarantine includes the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
The three flies found so far include two mated females, which indicate a breeding population.
The quarantine area spans 79 square miles.
The Mexican fruit fly can infest more than 50 types of fruits and vegetables.
The quarantine covers growers, wholesalers and retailers of susceptible fruit as well as nurseries. Officials say imports and exports through the ports may also be affected. The quarantine also covers residential fruits and vegetables.
Thousands of sterile male Mexican fruit flies will be released to interrupt the breeding cycle.