Cheese factory worker killed
ORANGEBURG, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a 41-year-old New Jersey man has died after a workplace accident with a mixing machine at an upstate New York cheese company.
The Orangetown Police Department in Rockland County said officers were called to the Icco Cheese Co. in Orangeburg on Jan. 15 to investigate an accident. An employee, Edwin Nunez of Patterson, New Jersey, was found inside a mixing machine that was assigned as his work station.
Paramedics pronounced Nunez dead at the scene.
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.
Icco Cheese Co. makes bread crumbs as well as grated Italian-style cheeses.
Ariz. lawmakers mull Colorado River plan
PHOENIX (AP) — Farmers from Central Arizona urged lawmakers to approve a complex web of agreements that would let the state sign onto a plan to conserve Colorado River water and help the farmers adapt to a smaller water supply.
A state House committee discussed the agreements on Tuesday as a deadline loomed for the state to join by Thursday.
The farmers from Piñal County said they need the legislation to stay in business. The county’s irrigation districts are low-priority water users and would be hardest hit by curtailing Colorado River supplies. The legislation would give them access to water from other sources and money for infrastructure.
But Sandy Bahr of the Sierra Club said the drought deal will encourage harmful groundwater pumping.