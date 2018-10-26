Body found in soybean field ID’d
MONROE, N.C. (AP) — The decomposed body found in a North Carolina soybean field has been identified as a man last seen more than two months ago.
News outlets report the Union County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release Tuesday identifying the body as that of 33-year-old Carl Dewayne Melton. The Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office used medical records to identify him.
News outlets report the farmer was harvesting his crop Monday afternoon when he spotted the body in the 250-acre field and called 911. The soybean field in around 30 miles southeast of Charlotte.
The sheriff’s office said Melton was reported missing Sept. 3, but hadn’t been seen since Aug. 10.
The medical examiner is still determining a cause of death.
Union County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Todd Elmore said it’s too early to tell if foul play was involved. Elmore said authorities will wait to hear back from the medical examiner.
According to the North Carolina Soybean Producers Association, the crop is typically planted between May and July.
Farm cited, faces fines in death
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Officials say the farm that employed a Florida woman fatally struck by lightning has been cited for failing to protect workers.
A U.S. Department of Labor news release said Occupational Health and Safety Administration inspectors determined that C.W. Hendrix Farms exposed employees to lightning strikes as they picked vegetables in inclement weather. The company faces a penalty of $12,934, the maximum amount allowed.
Authorities say 53-year-old Maria Francisco Pascual was working at the Parkland farm in May when a bolt of lightning killed her. Two others were reported injured.
The Associated Press attempted to contact C.W. Hendrix Farms, but the voice mail memory was full.
Weed killer legal battle to last years
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — With the value of its stock dropping and more lawsuits expected, Monsanto’s parent company says it will press on with its nationwide legal defense of its best-selling weed killer Roundup.
On Monday, San Francisco Judge Suzanne Bolanos upheld a verdict saying it causes cancer. But she cut the jury’s award to $78 million.
Legal experts said the decision will have little value in courtrooms across the country where similar cases are pending, but it will likely lead to more lawsuits. Similar lawsuits doubled from 4,000 to 8,000 after a San Francisco jury awarded DeWayne Johnson $389 million in August.
It’s the first lawsuit of its kind to go to trial and legal experts said Monsanto is unlikely to settle any of them until a significant number of adverse verdicts pile up across the country. That will take years, they say.
Trump taps exec for agency
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is nominating a former executive at agribusiness giant Monsanto to head the Fish and Wildlife Service.
Aurelia Skipwith of Indiana is currently deputy assistant Interior secretary for fish, wildlife and parks.
A biologist and lawyer, Skipwith spent more than six years at Monsanto and has worked at the USDA and U.S. Agency for International Development.
The Fish and Wildlife Service has been without a Senate-confirmed director since Trump took office in January 2017.
Michael costs Ala. ag more than $200 million
DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Hurricane Michael caused more than $200 million in agriculture damage across southeastern Alabama, dealing a severe blow to farmers still uncertain about what disaster assistance may come their way.
The Alabama Cooperative Extension System estimated about $100 million in damage occurred in Houston County alone, primarily to cotton crops, but also to peanuts, poultry, livestock, fruit, vegetables, and timber.
“The storm affected every portion of Wiregrass agriculture,” said Gary Lemme, director of the agency.
Overall, Lemme estimated damage to cotton totaled $108 million, while peanuts suffered $11 million in damages.
The system further estimates damage to fencing and associated debris removal costs totaled $23.6 million for livestock ranchers.
Researcher works to recycle water
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Challenges surrounding water usage also raise big questions that University of Arkansas, Fayetteville researcher Lauren Greenlee is working to answer.
“How do we sustain our way of life? How do we sustain the lifestyle that we’re all used to? How do we sustain being able to go to the grocery store and having this wide selection of products?” said Greenlee, an assistant professor of chemical engineering.
Greenlee has won a $4.3 million, five-year grant from the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture to work with farmers on ways to recycle water.
The grant award, announced last month, also involves evaluating whether water technology used in other industries might work for agricultural applications, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
“This is a very different world than even 150 years ago, and it comes back to the availability and cleanliness and safety of water. And ag supports all of that,” said Greenlee, who joined the UA faculty in December 2015.