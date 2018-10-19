Beagle intercepts roast pig at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA (AP) — A passenger traveling from Ecuador was relieved of leftovers when an intrepid beagle found a roasted pig's head in baggage at the world's busiest airport.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the Agriculture Detector dog named Hardy alerted to the baggage at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Oct. 11. CBP agriculture specialists then discovered a 2-pound cooked pig's head, which was seized and destroyed.
The agency said pork and pork products from other continents are not allowed into the U.S. in an effort to avoid introducing foot and mouth disease, classical swine fever and other animal diseases.
CBP Area Port Director Carey Davis hailed Hardy's work as illustrating "the tremendous expertise of our four-legged K-9 partners in protecting the United States."
Trump hears from Ga. farmers after storm
ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. (AP) — President Donald Trump has heard from Georgia farmers whose crops were wiped out by Hurricane Michael.
Trump on Monday visited a farm near Macon where fourth-generation farmer Kevin Rentz grows cotton and peanuts. Rentz said he lost 100 percent of his cotton crop. He said they're still digging up peanuts but the problem is finding someplace to take them, given the power outages.
Another farmer, Clay Pickle, said he went from his "best crop to no crop in six hours." Pickle said cotton was his best crop.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said damage to pecan groves in southwest Georgia will be felt for generations. Perdue said pecan trees typically bear nuts about seven years after planting but don't become profitable for about a decade. Perdue called the situation "heartbreaking."
3 to plead guilty to organic grain fraud
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Three farmers have agreed to plead guilty to fraudulently marketing nonorganic corn and soybeans as certified organic as part of a lengthy, multimillion-dollar scheme.
Documents filed in federal court in Iowa show that Tom Brennan, James Brennan and Michael Potter each intend to plead guilty to wire fraud.
All three are identified in court papers as farmers from Nebraska, but additional information about them wasn't immediately available. Their attorneys didn't immediately reply to phone messages.
Prosecutors allege that the three sold nonorganic grains to an Iowa company that marketed them nationwide with an organic label. In particular, they allegedly used unapproved substances such as pesticides and nitrogen to grow the crops.
The scheme allegedly lasted from 2010 until 2017 and netted at least $10.8 million.
Jurors: Don't throw out Roundup verdict
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jurors who found that agribusiness giant Monsanto's Roundup weed killer contributed to a school groundskeeper's cancer are urging a San Francisco judge not to throw out the bulk of their $289 million award in his favor, a newspaper reported Monday.
Juror Gary Kitahata told Judge Suzanne Bolanos in a letter that the jury was convinced by the evidence, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
"I urge you to respect and honor our verdict and the six weeks of our lives that we dedicated to this trial," he said.
Juror Robert Howard wrote to the judge that the jury had paid "studious attention" to the evidence and any decision to overturn its verdict would shake his confidence in the judicial system.
Bolanos said last week she is inclined to throw out $250 million in punitive damages in favor of DeWayne Johnson. She is also considering dramatically reducing the remaining award. Her final decision is due by Monday.