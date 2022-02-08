MISSOULA, Mont. — The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation committed more than $1 million to landscape-scale efforts to help restore thousands of acres of public and private forestland, meadows and other landscapes charred by recent wildfires.
"This commitment only solidifies RMEF’s ongoing strategic efforts dating back decades to enhance habitat for elk and a myriad of other wildlife species for their long-term betterment while also improving overall forest health," said Kyle Weaver, RMEF president and CEO. "We greatly appreciate our partners at the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), Bureau of Land Management, state agencies, private landowners and other organizations for implementing actions that benefit, wildlife, hunters and others who enjoy the outdoors."
Funding for the 2021 work targets 19 different projects across Arizona, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming – go here to see full list.
RMEF will review proposals for 2022 projects focused on large-landscape restoration across public and private land.
"What we’re talking about here are treatments like seeding and shrub planting, invasive weed control, timber salvage, wildlife water development repair and other forest restoration and habitat stewardship methods," said Blake Henning, RMEF chief conservation officer. "The targeted areas are important for elk and other wildlife, especially critical big game winter range, corridors, movement pathways and connectivity with nearby landscapes."
RMEF dollars for the project are a combination of funding from its project advisory committees combined with significant contributions from RMEF’s Torstenson Family Endowment.