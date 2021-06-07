Two large parcels of state-owned agricultural land in Caldwell are on the auction block Friday, and are expected to draw competitive bidding for potential residential development and sell for more than $6 million.
The auction is coming as Caldwell has an existing moratorium on new development due to the uncertainty created by the Legislature’s passage of HB 389 this year; that new law caps property tax budgets for growing cities and other local governments, prompting the city to impose a “pause” of up to four months to figure out how it can still provide services to new growth.
Based on the current zoning of the two parcels, which is for low-density residential development of up to three houses per acre, the two could accommodate 846 new homes, or far more if developers were to apply for and receive special-use permits for planned-unit developments. Those could potentially include multi-family housing as well as single-family homes.
But whoever successfully bids on the property would have to apply to have the parcels annexed into the city of Caldwell in order to develop them; no applications are currently being accepted due to the moratorium, which was imposed May 17 by the City Council and could last for up to 120 days.
That hasn’t prevented huge interest in the auction and development potential, including from out of state.
“There is significant interest, including out-of-state buyers,” said Josh Purkiss, real estate services bureau chief for the Idaho Department of Lands. “We should see significant up-bidding.”
The minimum bid is the appraised value, which is $2.4 million for the 162-acre parcel and $3.3 million for the 120-acre parcel. Together, the total appraised value is $5.7 million; the properties were appraised in December of 2020.
“We anticipate that it will go for well above appraised value,” Purkiss said. “In order to bid, you have to have a quarter-million dollars in a cashier’s check, just to bid on one of the properties. So we’re expecting there to be a room full of people with half a million dollars in cashier’s checks just to bid on this auction. It’s mind-blowing how much money is out there right now.”
The two parcels, both owned by the University of Idaho endowment, have been leased for agricultural use since the 1940s; they’re adjacent to Vallivue High School and Vallivue Middle School. The university is no longer using the parcels to support its ag research, and has decided it’d be better off selling them; the state Land Board agreed unanimously to the sale during its March meeting.
“The revenue generated from the farm lease is nominal,” Purkiss said. “With the current high demand for land, and the prime development nature of these parcels, this has the potential to be a very exciting auction for the endowment beneficiaries.”
Idaho’s state endowment is required by the Idaho Constitution to be managed for the maximum long-term returns to the endowment’s beneficiaries. The largest beneficiary of the endowment is the state’s K-12 public schools, but smaller portions of the endowment, including specific properties, benefit other beneficiaries including the University of Idaho, state prisons, Lewis-Clark State College, Idaho State University, State Hospital South, state veterans homes, and more.
The state endowment includes land holdings, originally granted at statehood, and a $3 billion investment fund.
Assuming the two parcels sell for more than the minimum bid, the money would go first to the state Endowment Fund’s Land Bank, from which the state would have five years to reinvest it in other property; if it doesn’t do so, at the end of five years, it reverts to the permanent endowment fund to be invested.
When the Land Board approved the sale in March, Gov. Brad Little noted that the university was interested in exploring using the proceeds from the sale to acquire additional agricultural research land adjacent to its Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, or CAFE Initiative, in the Magic Valley. That initiative includes plans for a 2,000-cow research dairy.
Little also said then that the state had already received cash offers for the Caldwell ground at the appraised price; Lands Department staffers said it should be good property for a public auction.
The auction will take place Friday, starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Marriott Courtyard, 1789 S. Eagle Road in Meridian. Qualified buyers interested in participating in the auction can get more information by contacting Corbett Bottles Real Estate Auctions, 208-866-2405, or going to this website: corbettbottles.com/auction-details/?id=748.
