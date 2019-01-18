AUSTIN, Texas — The kick-off to the 2019 potato conference season began last week in Austin, Texas, with the National Potato Conference’s 11th annual Potato Expo in the Austin Convention Center.
From Maine to Washington state, and all major potato-growing regions between, the next two months will be taken up with winter meetings.
For two days, Jan. 9 and 10, more than 1,800 people attended this year’s Expo in the Texas capital.
The Expo gives 150 exhibitors, from all over the world, an opportunity to meet with current and potential clients. Vendors from all over the world, from Israel and Holland to Peru and Canada, representing all aspects of the potato industry come to the Expo to showcase their new equipment, software and to see what their competitors have developed.
For two days the Expo presented 17 speakers on the Innovation Hub stage giving presentations on issues as diverse as soil health to potato irrigation management to nutrition research and precision agriculture.
An annual feature of the Expo is the separate industry breakout sessions on process, seed, fresh and chip potatoes and the Potato Association of America’s poster session.
This year’s Spud Nation Throwdown saw three Austin area chefs, David Harap, Brian Moses and Ryan Spesock compete in a cook-off hosted by Food Network judge Simon Majumdar.
Moses won the competition with his potato pastrami with smoked onion creation.
This year’s featured speakers included Majumdar speaking on “A passion for potatoes, a culinary demonstration,” and Tony Payan, who spoke on North American trade in an era of uncertainty. Payan addressed the recent trade negotiations among the U.S., Mexico and Canada that resulted in a new trade agreement.
The keynote speaker, Roy Spence, co-founder and chairman of GSD&M advertising agency and co-founder and CEO of the Purpose Institute.
Spence spoke on the power of purpose in business, life and America.
Once again the National Potato Council will sponsor the Potato D.C. Fly-In from Feb. 25 to 29 in Washington, D.C.