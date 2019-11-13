In this July 12, 2018, file photo, worker pack imported lobsters at the Jingshen seafood market in Beijing. U.S.-Chinese trade contracted again in October, despite optimism about possible progress in talks aimed at ending a tariff war that threatens global economic growth. Chinese imports of U.S. goods fell 14.3% from a year earlier to $9.4 billion, customs data showed Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.