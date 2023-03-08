U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack thanks U.S. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Jewel Bronaugh for her service at the USDA during her farewell ceremony at the United States Department of Agriculture on Feb. 28 in Washington, D.C. 

 Tom Witham/USDA

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on March 6 announced new steps the Department of Agriculture is taking to recenter U.S. agriculture and benefit small and midsized operations, including a proposed new “Product of USA” labeling rule and an $89 million expansion of the USDA intermediary lending program.

At the National Farmers Union conference in San Francisco, Vilsack also discussed creating a new “seed liaison” in the department to increase fairness in the commodity biotech industry, and proposed changes to the Packers and Stockyards Act. The Packers and Stockyards Act governs competition in the livestock and poultry industries, and prevents unfair market manipulation or consolidation.


