Volunteers build fresh food resources in an Iowa food desert

Volunteers from Habitat for Humanity, Home Depot, Antioch Baptist Church, active and retired military veterans, and members of USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service joined Director of Bunchology James Bunch to build a high tunnel in a food desert neighborhood of Waterloo, Iowa, on July 29, 2022. Bunchology is an agricultural consultant company that provides training and assistance to new farmers.

 Preston Keres/USDA and FPAC

WASHINGTON — The new Republican chairman of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee and a top Democrat on the panel on Jan. 18 laid out anti-hunger initiatives Congress could tackle in the upcoming farm bill.

During a panel discussion, Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson of Pennsylvania, the new head of the Agriculture Committee, said he believes members of Congress can find common ground in the upcoming farm bill when it comes to nutritional health and food deserts across America. He said he wants to focus on making nutritious food available — and affordable.


