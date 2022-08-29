U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, right, talks international trade at a Woodward farm in Iowa on Aug. 18.

 Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will distribute up to $550 million to expand certain farmers’ access to land, money and markets and to create educational opportunities for the students of higher education institutions that cater to racial and ethnic minorities.

“The idea here obviously is to enlarge the number of people that are engaged in this very important occupation and calling,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said last week during a call with reporters. “Why? Because we have an aging farming population. Why? Because we want to build a vibrant local and regional food system that is more resilient than the system we had as exposed by the pandemic. Why? Because we think it helps economic opportunity in rural communities and small towns.”

