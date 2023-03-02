cover-crop

A farmer plants corn into a cover crop of barley. 

 Photo courtesy of U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service

WASHINGTON — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack urged the private sector and government officials to address inequity and promote innovation in what he called a “pivotal moment” in the nation’s history at an industry conference on Feb. 23.

In the opening session of the 99th USDA Agricultural Outlook Forum, Vilsack said new income streams and markets will be key for the next generation of American farmers of all sizes and backgrounds.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.