Grasshoppers and Mormon crickets

Grasshoppers and Mormon crickets are a part of southern Idaho’s ecosystem, but they can pose a threat to landowners when their populations increase. 

 Photo courtesy of USDA

Outbreaks of Mormon crickets and grasshoppers have been identified in southern Idaho’s Cassia, Oneida, Power and Franklin counties, according to an Idaho State Department of Agriculture press release. Assistance requests within a designated outbreak area are expedited, according to the department. 

Mormon crickets and grasshoppers are native insects in southern Idaho’s ecosystem. However, populations reaching outbreak levels can cause serious economic losses within the agricultural industry. The insects cause damage to crops’ growth and seed production by eating the plants.  


