Annual bluegrass

Annual bluegrass

 Photo courtesy of Ohio State Weed Lab via Bugwood.org

The issue: Annual bluegrass

Annual bluegrass (Poa annua) is a winter annual or short-lived perennial native to Europe. It can now be found around the world. It invades turfgrass, pastures, crop lands and other moist areas. It can thrive in compacted soils, under heavy traffic, acidic soils and in areas that are mowed short or overgrazed.

Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.