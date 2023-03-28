Annual sowthistle

Annual sowthistle (Sonchus oleraceus) is an annual weed found in agricultural fields and home gardens. Annual sowthistle is a well-known host for pests and diseases of crops, in addition, it utilizes valuable water resources, reducing yields for desirable crops. Annual sowthistle can produce up to 8,000 seeds per plant and seeds are dispersed through the wind.


Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.

