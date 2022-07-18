Black medic (Medicago lupulina) is an annual or short-lived perennial from Eurasia. As with other legumes, black medic forms symbiotic relationships with rhizobium bacteria that convert atmospheric nitrogen into plant-available nitrogen. This allows black medic to thrive in nitrogen-depleted soils. It Invades lawns, pastures, rights-of-way and other marginal sites.
Black medic grows low to the ground and forms patches that can be up to 2 feet across. Its low growth habit allows it to survive mowing events. Its ½ to ¾ inch leaves are trifoliate, composed of three oval-shaped leaflets. Leaflet edges are smooth at the base and toothed or serrated at the top. It has a long tap root allowing it to thrive during drought conditions. It produces small, bright yellow, clover-like flowers. Flower clusters then turn into clusters of black seed pods. A single plant can produce as many as 6,600 seeds per year. Seeds can remain viable in the soil for several years.
Integrated pest management options:
Prevention: Learn to identify this weed. Plant clean seed, and do not transport unknown plant material.
Mechanical: Hand pulling individual plants can be effective but can be extremely labor intensive. Mowing is not an effective form of control because of its low growth habit. Tillage can be an effective form of control in fallow areas.
Cultural: Proper lawn maintenance significantly impacts how well they can compete with weeds. Lawn mower height, nitrogen applications, irrigation scheduling and annual lawn aeration are all weed management tools.
Chemical: Effective post-emergent herbicides contain one or more of the following active ingredients: 2,4-D, MCPP, MCPA, dicamba, triclopyr, carfentrazone, sulfentrazone and quinclorac. Using products that contain multiple active ingredients is often more effective than using a single active ingredient. Some examples of these products include Weed-B-Gon Max, Trimec, Triplet and many others. Make sure that the product you are using is labeled for use on lawns and contains at least one of the following active ingredients: Dicamba, MCPP and/or Fluoxypyr. Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
