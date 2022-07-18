Black medic
Black medic

 Photo courtesy of Kim Starr/Starr Environmental via Bugwood.org

The issue: Black medic

Black medic (Medicago lupulina) is an annual or short-lived perennial from Eurasia. As with other legumes, black medic forms symbiotic relationships with rhizobium bacteria that convert atmospheric nitrogen into plant-available nitrogen. This allows black medic to thrive in nitrogen-depleted soils. It Invades lawns, pastures, rights-of-way and other marginal sites.

Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.

