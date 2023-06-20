Buffalobur

 Photo courtesy of L.L. Berry via Bugwood.org

Buffalobur (Solanum rostratum) is an annual native to Mexico and the great plains of the U.S. Seeds are easily transported by wind, water, humans, livestock and wildlife. It invades rights-of-way, disturbed sites, fallow agricultural land and dry stream beds.


Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou and Bear Lake counties. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.

