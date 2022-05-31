Bulbous bluegrass (Poa bulbosa) is a short-lived perennial grass from Eurasia. It was originally introduced into the U.S. as a contaminate in seed. It invades rangeland, pastures, rights-of-way, riparian areas and forest lands. The value of bulbous bluegrass has been debated for years. At one point in time, it was thought to have value as a forage, as a turf grass and for erosion control. Since then, its weedy behavior has outweighed its favorable characteristics. As a forage, it matures very quickly in the spring, and it produces very little, making it an unfavorable forage option.
Bulbous bluegrass is a unique grass. It is the only known grass that produces true bulbs. Most grasses reproduce sexually by producing flowers and seed. While bulbous bluegrass can reproduce by seed, it mostly performs asexual reproduction. Instead of producing seed in the inflorescence, it produces bulbs, which are basically micro plants that are ready to grow. Each bulb is genetically identical to the parent plant. To identify bulbous bluegrass, pull up a plant and check for bulbs.
Integrated pest management options:
Prevention: Learn to identify this plant. Do not transport unknown plant material.
Mechanical: Hand pulling, or hoeing can be effective, but it is hard to remove all the bulbs.
Cultural: Bulbous bluegrass is not competitive when a strong perennial crop is established. One of the best defenses to any weed is to utilize management practices that encourage the growth of beneficial plants. Heavy grazing of bulbous bluegrass early in the spring can also help to reduce its competitiveness.
Biological: None.
Chemical: The following active ingredients can help to control bulbous bluegrass: Glyphosate, Rimsulfuron, Sulfometuron methyl and Sulfosulfuron. Always read and follow herbicide label directions.
Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.