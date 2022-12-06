Bur buttercup

 Photo courtesy of Bonnie Million/BLM via Bugwood.org

Bur buttercup (Ceratocephala testiculata) is a low-growing annual native to Eurasia. It invades rights-of-way, poorly managed pastures and cultivated cropland. It can spread quickly providing competition to native and beneficial species. Once bur buttercup is established, it is extremely difficult to eradicate. It contains compounds that are toxic to livestock, including horses and sheep.


Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.

