Canada thistle

 Photo courtesy of Jan Samanek/ Phytosanitary Administration via Bugwood.org

The issue: Canada thistle

Canada thistle (Cirsium arvense) is a creeping perennial broadleaf that is native to the Mediterranean area. It can spread very quickly as it sends out underground stems called rhizomes and by seed. It invades pastures, rangeland, roadsides, waste areas, cultivated fields and other disturbed sites. Its presence reduces biodiversity, and it has significant negative impacts on crop production and grazing systems.

Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.

