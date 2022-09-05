Canada thistle (Cirsium arvense) is a creeping perennial broadleaf that is native to the Mediterranean area. It can spread very quickly as it sends out underground stems called rhizomes and by seed. It invades pastures, rangeland, roadsides, waste areas, cultivated fields and other disturbed sites. Its presence reduces biodiversity, and it has significant negative impacts on crop production and grazing systems.
Canada thistle can grow up to 3 feet tall, has an extensive root system and can reproduce vegetatively and by seed. Its stems stand erect, are hairless and are slender. Canada thistle leaves are oblong to lance shaped, the edges are slightly lobed and toothed with spiny margins. The upper side of leaves are dark green while the underside is covered in wooly hairs giving it a lighter appearance. Flowers are pink to purple in color, are disk shaped and are formed in clusters. Each plant can produce approximately 2,000 seeds per year. Seeds have a pappus attached, allowing them to be transported easily by wind, water, humans and animals. Undisturbed seeds that get buried in the soil can remain viable for up to 30 years, but most seeds germinate within a year, or are not viable to start with.
Integrated pest management options:
Prevention: Learn to identify this plant. Never transport unknown plant material. Make sure to clean equipment and clothing when leaving infested areas.
Mechanical: Mechanical control alone is never an effective form of control for Canada thistle! Tillage will cause this weed to spread; each cut rhizome can become a new plant. Mowing encourages the growth of rhizomes. If mechanical control methods are used, they should be used in conjunction with chemical control methods.
Chemical: There are several chemical control options available for use. For more information, visit pnwhandbooks.org then search “Canada” in the weed section. Two options will be given: non-selective control options for non-cropland areas, and selective control options for use in crops. Select the appropriate option. Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.