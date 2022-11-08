Cogongrass

 Charles T. Bryson/USDA Agricultural Research Service via Bugwood.org

Cogongrass (Imperata cylindrica) is a warm season perennial grass, native to parts of Africa and Asia. It was originally introduced into the U.S. in the early 1900s as a forage and for soil stabilization. It is now considered one of the worst weeds in the world. It spreads by seed and aggressive rhizomes. Cogongrass contains oils that are flammable, causing it to burn very hot. It invades rights-of-way and other disturbed sites.


Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.

