Common burdock (Arctium minus) is a biennial native to Europe that was accidentally introduced into the U.S. in the 1600s. It invades roadsides, ditches, pastures, waste areas, forested areas and other sites (it prefers moist fertile soils but can survive in a variety of conditions). Its velcro-like seed heads attach easily to clothing and animals allowing them to be transported great distances. Burrs can be extremely difficult to remove when they become matted in wool and hair.

