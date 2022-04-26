Common chickweed (Stellaria media) is a summer or winter annual native to Europe. It invades rights-of-way, cropland, lawns, landscaping, gardens, and other disturbed sites. While it is a prolific seed producer, plants are also able to spread laterally across the ground as stems send out roots at nodes.
Common chickweed has a low growth habit allowing it to survive mowing. Stems are slender, highly branched, and can grow up to 20 inches in length. Leaves are approximately a half inch to an inch in length and are ovate in shape with pointed tips. Leaves are arranged opposite to each other on the stem. Flowers are small (a quarter inch in diameter), white, and are star shaped. A single plant can produce up to 30,400 seeds per year and seeds can remain viable in the soil for up to 18 years. Chickweed roots are shallow and fibrous; thus, they prefer moist conditions.
Integrated pest management options:
· Prevention: Learn to identify this plant. Clean equipment after leaving infested areas. Always plant clean seed.
· Mechanical: Hand pulling weeds and using tillage can be an effective control option when done before seed reaches maturity.
· Cultural: Maintain cultural practices that help to develop a dense stand of beneficial plants. Using a thick layer of bark in landscaped areas will help to suppress the germination of weed seeds.
· Biological: None
· Chemical: Ensure that common chickweed is listed as a weed that is controlled by the product that you are using. Make certain that the product you choose is labeled for your intended use. Three-way products are often most effective at controlling common chickweed in lawns, ensure that the product you choose contains dicamba as it is the most effective at controlling this weed. Glyphosate can be an effective option for unplanted or waste areas. Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Justin Hatch, University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. 208-547-3205 JLHatch@uidaho.edu