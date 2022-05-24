Common crupina (Crupina vulgaris) is a winter annual, native to the Mediterranean area. It was probably accidentally introduced into the U.S. as a contaminate in ship ballast. It invades rangeland, pastures, rights-of-way, riparian areas and forest lands. It is extremely competitive, allowing it to overthrow native species, which ultimately changes the ecological make up of an area.
Common crupina can grow up to 3 feet tall. Its stems are branched with ridges. Leaves are pinnately lobed and covered in short stiff hairs. Pink-purple flowers are formed in clusters (one to five flowers per cluster) at the tips of stems. Seeds are transported by animals and humans, they can attach to clothing, fur, hair and wool. They can also pass through the digestive systems of horses and cattle.
Integrated pest management options:
Prevention: Learn to identify this plant. Clean equipment, clothing and animals after leaving infested areas. Horses and cattle that have grazed in infested areas should be kept in a quarantine area for several days before being transported to clean areas.
Mechanical: Hand pulling or hoeing can be effective if done before seed is produced. Mowing is not an effective option, as it tends to encourage branching, which leads to the production of more flowers.
Cultural: Implement management practices that will maintain a healthy stand of beneficial plants that will compete with common crupina.
Biological: None.
Chemical: Aminocyclopyrachlor + Chlorsulfuron (Perspective), Aminopyralid + Metsulfuron (Opensight), Chlorsulfuron (Telar and others), Clopyralid (Transline), Dicamba (Clarity and others), Metsulfuron (Escort and others) and Picloram (Tordon) are herbicide formulations that can effectively control common crupina if applied correctly.
For more information refer to pnwhandbooks.org search “crupina.” Always read and follow herbicide label directions.
Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.