Common mallow (Malva neglecta) can function as an annual, biennial or as a perennial depending on growing conditions. It invades roadsides, pastures, lawns, landscaping and other disturbed sites. Common mallow has a low growth habit, allowing it to evade most mowing.
Common mallow has rounded leaves with toothed margins, measuring ½-1 ½” in diameter. Stems originate from a stout woody taproot that can be extremely difficult to pull by hand. Flowers have 5 petals and are white/pink in color. Flowers are produced throughout the summer and into the fall. Another common name for this weed is “cheese weed.” This name comes from the rounded fruit it produces, resembling a wheel of cheese. While common mallow reproduces mostly from seed, broken stems can form roots when conditions are favorable.
Integrated pest management options:
Prevention: Learn to identify this plant. Plant clean seed.
Mechanical: Hand pulling can be effective when in the seedling stage, as weeds mature, they become increasingly difficult to remove by hand. Ensure that as much of the root is removed as possible. Common mallow will likely grow back if the root is left intact. Mowing is not an effective option.
Cultural: Implement management practices that will encourage healthy grass growth. Fertilization, irrigation management, and mowing height affects grass’s ability to compete with weeds. Apply mulch in landscaped areas to reduce weed pressure.
Biological: None.
Chemical: Three- or four-way post-emergent herbicides that contain one or more of the following active ingredients are often most effective: 2,4-D, MCPP, MCPA and dicamba. Best results are often found when herbicides are applied to common mallow when it is in the seedling stage. Ensure that the product you are using is labeled for your application site. Always read and follow herbicide label directions.
Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.