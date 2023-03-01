Common purslane

Common purslane (Portulaca oleracea) is a weedy summer annual found throughout the world. A common weed found in turfgrass, vegetable and ornamental gardens, agricultural fields and open spaces. Unlike most other weeds, common purslane is considered nutritious because of its considerable amounts of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids. The leaves are edible and can be eaten alone, or in salads, or cooked like spinach. Even so, because of its elevated levels of oxalates it should not be consumed excessively by those susceptible to kidney stones. In livestock, oxalates can lead to nitrate poisoning.


Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.

