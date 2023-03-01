Common purslane (Portulaca oleracea) is a weedy summer annual found throughout the world. A common weed found in turfgrass, vegetable and ornamental gardens, agricultural fields and open spaces. Unlike most other weeds, common purslane is considered nutritious because of its considerable amounts of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids. The leaves are edible and can be eaten alone, or in salads, or cooked like spinach. Even so, because of its elevated levels of oxalates it should not be consumed excessively by those susceptible to kidney stones. In livestock, oxalates can lead to nitrate poisoning.
Common purslane can produce 240,000 seeds a year, and the seeds may last from five to 40 years in the soil. It is a fast-growing weed that can create a thick mat of vegetation that can smother desirable plants. Drought tolerant, any part of the plant can quickly root and create a new plant.
This low-growing plant has thick, succulent leaves and stems. Stems grow radially from a central rooting point. Its leaves are 0.5 to 1 inch-long, fleshy, smooth and green with maroon hued margins and undersides. The leaves are sessile, generally oppositely arranged, but may also occur alternately along the pinkish-red stem, particularly near the base. The small (3/8 inch), five-notched petaled, yellow flowers are borne singly in leaf axils and only open in sunshine. Although pollinators will visit the flowers, the plants are self-fertile, so almost all plants will produce tiny reddish brown to black, oval seeds about 1/64 to 1/32 inch in diameter.
Integrated pest management options:
Cultural: The best control of common purslane is keeping desirable vegetation healthy and thick. Mulching with landscape fabric or 3 inches or more of organic mulch is effective as it shades young tender plants.
Mechanical: Hand pulling or digging is not effective as any part of the plant can easily root.
Chemical: Spot-treat seedlings or young plants with broadleaf-selective herbicides. Use a surfactant according to label directions. Pre-emergent herbicides may be used to manage sites with many seeds. Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.
