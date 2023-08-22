Common tansy

The issue: Common tansy

Common tansy (Tanacetum vulgare) is a perennial herb native to Europe. It was originally introduced into the U.S. as an ornamental and for medicinal purposes. It invades pastures, rights-of-way and other disturbed sites. If large quantities are consumed by livestock or humans, it can cause convulsions and death. Luckily it is not very palatable, and poisoning is rare. Care should be taken when hand pulling this weed as toxins may be absorbed through the skin.


Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou and Bear Lake counties. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.

