Common tansy (Tanacetum vulgare) is a perennial herb native to Europe. It was originally introduced into the U.S. as an ornamental and for medicinal purposes. It invades pastures, rights-of-way and other disturbed sites. If large quantities are consumed by livestock or humans, it can cause convulsions and death. Luckily it is not very palatable, and poisoning is rare. Care should be taken when hand pulling this weed as toxins may be absorbed through the skin.
Common tansy has multiple erect stems that can grow 3 to 6 feet tall. Leaves have a fern-like appearance and can be 2 to 12 inches in length. Leaves are smaller towards the top of the plant. Flowers are bright yellow, disk shaped and are approximately half and inch in diameter. This weed in general has a flat-topped appearance and has a strong aroma when crushed. Seeds have tufts allowing them to be easily dispersed by wind and water. A single plant can produce 50,000 seeds each year. In addition to being a prolific seed producer it can also spread using underground stems (rhizomes).
Integrated pest management options:
Prevention: Learn to identify this plant. Clean clothing and equipment after leaving infested areas.
Mechanical: Hand pulling can be an effective option. Make sure to remove as much of the rhizomes as possible. Wear gloves and protective clothing to prevent poisoning through the skin. Mowing can help to limit the production of seed if done during the bud stage.
Cultural: Short-duration, high-intensity grazing will help to promote beneficial plants. Grazing alone will not control common tansy but proper grazing management can help to promote beneficial plants.
Chemical: For specific herbicide active ingredient recommendations, visit pnwhandbooks.org and search “Tansy, common.” Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou and Bear Lake counties. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.