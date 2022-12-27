Common yarrow

Common yarrow

The issue: Common yarrow

Common yarrow (Achillea millefolium) is a native perennial forb found throughout the United States. Found in lawn areas, around planting beds, in mildly disturbed soils of grasslands and open forests. Common yarrow has been used by several tribes of the Plain region of the United States including the Pawnee and Chippewa tribes in medicines. The Pawnee used the stalk in treatment for pain relief. The Chippewa used the leaves in a steam inhalant for headaches. They also chewed the roots and applied the saliva to their appendages as a stimulant. The Cherokee drank a tea of common yarrow to reduce fever and aid in restful sleep. For all the benefits of common yarrow, it can become invasive in some regions or habitats and may displace desirable vegetation if not responsibly managed.


