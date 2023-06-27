Curly-leaf pondweed (Potamogeton crispus) is an aquatic perennial or a winter annual that lives submerged in rivers, streams, ponds, lakes and reservoirs. It was originally introduced into the U.S. in the 1840s from Eurasia. Curly-leaf pondweed sprouts under the ice during the winter, giving it a head start over native species that sprout much later. It forms dense mats of vegetation that cause major problems for boating, fishing, native species, biodiversity and water flow.
Curly-leaf pondweed has alternate leaves, giving them a wavy appearance. Leaves are up to three inches long, ½ inch wide with serrated margins and wavy lasagna-shaped edges. It produces small flowers on terminal spikes that extend out of the water. Curly-leaf pondweed roots in soil on the floor of the body of water. While it can be a prolific seed producer, seed germination rates are often low. This weed spreads mostly through vegetation. Rhizomes or underground stems not only help to anchor curly-leaf pondweed, but they also allow it to spread. Dormant buds found at stem tips also help it to spread as they break off and float to new areas.
Integrated pest management options:
Prevention: Learn to identify this plant. Always clean watercraft and sport equipment after leaving infested areas. Never dispose of aquarium contents in or near a body of water.
Mechanical: Plants can be removed mechanically but will regrow from roots and buds. Curly-leaf pondweed reproduces from fragments. Ensure that fragments are removed from the water.
Biological: Grass carp have been used in other parts of the country to suppress the growth of pondweed.
Chemical: Contact your local extension office for herbicide active ingredient recommendations. Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou and Bear Lake counties. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.
