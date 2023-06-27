Curlyleaf pondweed

Curly-leaf pondweed (Potamogeton crispus) is an aquatic perennial or a winter annual that lives submerged in rivers, streams, ponds, lakes and reservoirs. It was originally introduced into the U.S. in the 1840s from Eurasia. Curly-leaf pondweed sprouts under the ice during the winter, giving it a head start over native species that sprout much later. It forms dense mats of vegetation that cause major problems for boating, fishing, native species, biodiversity and water flow.


Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou and Bear Lake counties. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.

