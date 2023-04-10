Curlycup gumweed

 Gerald Holmes/Strawberry Center, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo via Bugwood.org

The issue: Curlycup gumweed

Curlycup gumweed (Grendelia squarrosa) is a biennial or short-lived perennial weed common to pastures, rangeland and other disturbed or non-managed sites. Chemical compounds (alkaloids, tannins, resins and glucosides) found in curlycup gumweed make it undesirable as a forage and unpalatable to livestock. In high-selenium soils commonly found in southern Idaho, curlycup gumweed will accumulate toxic levels of selenium. Curlycup gumweed is extremely drought tolerant and will increase populations during drought conditions. In overgrazed areas, this opportunistic plant will take over bare ground and become invasive.


Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.

