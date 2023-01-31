Cutleaf nightshade

Cutleaf nightshade

 Photo courtesy of Mary Ellen (Mel) Harte via Bugwood.org

The issue: Cutleaf nightshade

Cutleaf nightshade (Solanum triflorum) is a native annual weed found throughout North America. Toxic to humans and animals, cutleaf nightshade produces toxic alkaloids that remain even after drying. Do not eat the berries. Cutleaf nightshade can tolerate dry soils and is notorious for invading cultivated fields and any disturbed sites. It reproduces by seed and produces a deep taproot that allows it to tolerate moisture stress. Cutleaf nightshade has become a serious problem in many dryland crop production areas. Most seeds will germinate in the first year or two but can last up to 10 years in the soil.


Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.