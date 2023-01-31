Cutleaf nightshade (Solanum triflorum) is a native annual weed found throughout North America. Toxic to humans and animals, cutleaf nightshade produces toxic alkaloids that remain even after drying. Do not eat the berries. Cutleaf nightshade can tolerate dry soils and is notorious for invading cultivated fields and any disturbed sites. It reproduces by seed and produces a deep taproot that allows it to tolerate moisture stress. Cutleaf nightshade has become a serious problem in many dryland crop production areas. Most seeds will germinate in the first year or two but can last up to 10 years in the soil.
Cutleaf nightshade has a prostrate growth habit and rarely grows more than 1 foot tall except when supported by surrounding vegetation. Leaves are usually from ½ to 2 inches long and are deeply lobed, more than halfway to the midrib. Flowers are axillary but grow on the stem between the leaves rather than from the leaf axils. Flowers are star-shaped, about 1/3 inch wide, with five white petals around a cluster of yellow anthers in the center. Their berries are ½ inch diameter and remain green at maturity. One main characteristic is the disagreeable odor it produces.
Integrated pest management options:
• Prevention: Crop rotations are a valuable tool in controlling cutleaf nightshade. Include crops that outcompete cutleaf nightshade. Crops that quickly shade bare soil will impede growth, development, and seed production of cutleaf nightshade.
• Mechanical: Dig or pull small patches. Bag and dispose of plants if berries are present. Seeds germinate in the top 1 to 2 inches of the soil, so till soils carefully to bury the seeds more deeply.
• Chemical: Herbicides should be rotated from year to year. There are several chemical control options available for use. For more information, visit pnwhandbooks.org then search “cutleaf nightshade” in the weed section. Select the appropriate option. Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.
