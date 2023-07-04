Dalmatian toadflax

Dalmatian toadflax

 Photo courtesy of Utah State University via Bugwood.org

The issue: Dalmatian toadflax

Dalmatian toadflax (Linaria dalmatica) is a perennial native to southeast Europe and western Asia. It was introduced to the U.S. in the late 19th century as an ornamental. It invades rights-of-way, pastures, rangeland and other disturbed sites. It displaces native vegetation, and it contains alkaloids which discourage grazing.


Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou and Bear Lake counties. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.