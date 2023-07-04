Dalmatian toadflax (Linaria dalmatica) is a perennial native to southeast Europe and western Asia. It was introduced to the U.S. in the late 19th century as an ornamental. It invades rights-of-way, pastures, rangeland and other disturbed sites. It displaces native vegetation, and it contains alkaloids which discourage grazing.
Dalmatian toadflax has erect stems that can grow up to 4 feet tall. Leaves are 1 to 3 inches long, heart shaped and they clasp the stem. Leaves are blueish green with a waxy surface. Flowers are bright yellow with white or orange centers. They are 1 to 2 inches long and have spurs. Flowers have a similar appearance to snapdragon. Seed pods are one-quarter to one-half-inch long, each pod contains 140-250 seeds. The seeds are small and dark brown to black in color. A single plant can produce up to 500,000 seeds per year, up to 75 percent of those seeds will germinate. Dalmatian toadflax can also reproduce from rhizomes (underground stems).
Integrated pest management options:
Prevention: Learn to identify this plant. Buy clean seed, hay and straw. Always clean equipment after leaving infested areas.
Mechanical: Hand pulling, digging and hoeing can be effective if done consistently each year. Cultivation can be effective, but it needs to be done very frequently each year for a number of years. Cultivation can also help this weed to spread if not done often enough.
Cultural: Do not overgraze infested areas, as it will weaken desirable vegetation and promote Dalmatian toadflax. Short-duration, high-intensity grazing will help to promote healthy stands of beneficial vegetation.
Biological: Several insects have been found to help suppress Dalmatian toadflax, contact your local Extension educator for more information.
Chemical: Herbicides are an important tool used to control Dalmatian toadflax. For specific herbicide active ingredient recommendations, visit https://pnwhandbooks.org/ and search “Dalmatian toadflax.” Always read and follow herbicide label directions.
Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou and Bear Lake counties. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.
