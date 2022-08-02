Diffuse knapweed

Diffuse knapweed

 Photo courtesy of Cindy Roche via Bugwood.org

The issue: Diffuse knapweed

After diffuse knapweed germinates, it develops into a rosette with grayish green leaves that are finely divided. As the plant bolts and matures, leaves develop short dense hair. Leaves located toward the bottom of the plant are long and lobed. Leaves become increasingly smaller towards the top of the plant. It typically grows single stems with many branches that can grow up to 3 feet tall. It has a stout taproot that allows it to thrive in dry conditions. Flowers are usually white but may also be pink to lavender in color. As it matures it develops into a tumbleweed, spreading its seed across the landscape as it is pushed along by the wind.

Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.

