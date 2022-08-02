After diffuse knapweed germinates, it develops into a rosette with grayish green leaves that are finely divided. As the plant bolts and matures, leaves develop short dense hair. Leaves located toward the bottom of the plant are long and lobed. Leaves become increasingly smaller towards the top of the plant. It typically grows single stems with many branches that can grow up to 3 feet tall. It has a stout taproot that allows it to thrive in dry conditions. Flowers are usually white but may also be pink to lavender in color. As it matures it develops into a tumbleweed, spreading its seed across the landscape as it is pushed along by the wind.
Integrated pest management options:
• Prevention: Learn to identify this plant. Never transport unknown plant material. Always plant clean seed!
• Mechanical: Mechanical control methods are not usually recommended as it can cause further invasion. Under some circumstances, tillage can be effective if used with other control practices. Mowing is not recommended either because it can cause plants to produce more flowers than normal.
• Cultural: Plant beneficial perennials that will compete with weed seedlings. Manage plant populations in a way that will benefit beneficial plants. Burning is not recommended, as it will stimulate germination.
• Biological: Further testing is needed.
• Chemical: There are several herbicide options available to use on this weed species. For more information on products and rates, visit pnwhandbooks.org/weed. Then search “Knapweeds.” Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.