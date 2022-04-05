Fanwort (Cabomba caroliniana) is a submerged aquatic perennial native to South America and portions of southern North America. It was probably introduced into other areas by people discarding aquarium contents in waterways. It invades shoreline areas in lakes, ditches, ponds, and other waterways. It creates large dense mats of vegetation that crowd out native species. It also negatively impacts irrigation and recreational opportunities.
Fanwort sends out roots in submerged soils on shorelines. Stems can grow up to 30 ft. long, allowing them to produce massive amounts of vegetation. While most of the plant is submerged, flowers and some leaves float on the water surface. Leaves are fan shaped with thin flat segments. Leaves are 1-2 inches in diameter. Flowers are white, 3 petaled, and are about ½ inch across. One of the main problems with this weed is that it reproduces by fragmentation. As stems break and float to new areas they root and form new plants, allowing it to spread rapidly.
Integrated pest management options:
· Prevention: Learn to identify this plant. Clean recreational equipment after leaving infested bodies of water. Never dispose of aquarium contents in bodies of water. Always research aquarium plants before purchasing.
· Mechanical: Mechanical removal can cause fragmentation allowing the plant to spread even more. Great care should be taken to remove all plant parts.
· Cultural: Water drawdown is used in some parts of the country to control Fanwort.
· Biological: Grass carp have been known to eat Fanwort, but they prefer other food sources.
· Chemical: Report sightings of Fanwort to local authorities, who can give further direction related to chemical control. Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Justin Hatch, University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. 208-547-3205 JLHatch@uidaho.edu